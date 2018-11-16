Eid-El Maulud: FG declares Tuesday public holiday

The federal government has declared Tuesday, 20th November 2018 as Public Holiday to mark the Eid-El Maulud celebration.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Intetior, Muhammed Umar, said the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (rtd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

The statement called on Muslim faithful to align themselves with the prophet’s teachings which border on piety, charity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, among others.

While calling on all Nigerians to uphold these virtues, with a view to overcoming the current national challenges facing the country, Gen. Dambazau assured that the Federal Government remains committed to the unity of the country and as such, will put adequate structures on ground towards ensuring that the forthcoming general elections are credible, free and fair.

He wished all Nigerians a joyous and peaceful Eid-El Maulud celebration.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.