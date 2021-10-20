Eid-el-Maulud: Makinde urges Nigerians to promote peace, unity

Governor Seyi Makinde Tuesday called on Nigerians to continue to promote unity of purpose, virtues of kindness, humility, and peaceful co-existence.

The governor stated this in his message to felicitate with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Maulud celebration.

Gov Makinde stated that “peaceful co-existence is part of Islamic ethics taught by the life of Prophet Muhammad”, adding, ” as a leader in Medinah, he did not only live peacefully with others but was just to them irrespective of different tribal and religious affiliation.”

The governor stated that ” one of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad is good neighbourliness, as neighbours remained the closest allies and being kind to them would bring about harmonious living.”

Congratulating Muslim Ummah on the celebration of the Holy Prophet’s birthday, Governor Makinde stated that the virtues of service and exemplary leadership as demonstrated by Prophet Muhammed should be imbibed by all mankind.

While commending the Muslim community in Oyo state for their continued support, peaceful co-existence, tolerance and support for his government, he tasked them to use the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s birthday to reflect on the essential lessons of his life.