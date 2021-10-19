Eid-el-Maulud moment of sober reflection – Bala

Bauchi state Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state on the occasion of the 2021 EID-EL Maulud, urging them to use the period for sober reflection.

In a Maulud message, Governor Mohammed recalled that, the birth of Prophet Muhammad( PBUH) through whom the religion of Islam came to the world, has brought about positive changes in the existence and relationship among the human race and other living things.

The governor said besides the divine revelations which he received and passed on to his followers, Prophet Muhammad( PBUH) also preached peace, honestly, patience, generosity, humility, love for one another and fear of Allah.

According to him, these are the virtues that people of the state irrespective of their religious inclinations are enjoined to imbibe and put into practice for the betterment of the society.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid-el Maulud, I wish to appeal for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all with a view to knowing how well we related with our creator and fellow human beings during the last one year and make amendment where necessary.”

“At a time like this, I urge all Muslims to pray for peace and I would also like to call on the good people of Bauchi State to live in peace and harmony with one another inspite of their ethic, religious and political differences.” tje governor said.

The governor enjoined Muslim faithful to use the period to offer special prayers for peace in the state in particular and in the nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country.

He used the medium to reiterate the irrevocable commitment of his administration in the maintenance of law and order as the government has in collaboration with security agencies taken all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of the residents of the State.

The governor therefore solicited for continued support and cooperation to his administration in order to sustain and improve on the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state and warned that, any person or group of persons found to be involved in causing rancor and disorder under any guise will be dealt with accordingly.