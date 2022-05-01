Eid-l-Fitr: Maintain virtues of Ramadan, FOMWAN tells Muslims

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has admonished Nigerian Muslims to intensify efforts in maintaining all the virtues displayed during the just concluded Ramadan fasting.

FOMWAN in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Amirah, Hajia Rafiah Sanni and the National chairperson Publications, Hajia Biliqees Oladimeji, respectively, to mark this year’s Eid-l-Fitr, encouraged Nigerians to be optimistic in spite of the security, economic and other challenges bedeviling the country.

The association urged the Muslim faithful to rededicate themselves in praying for Allah’s mercy to overcome the collective problems the country is battling with.

It, however, appealed to the government at all levels to speed up efforts to liberate innocent citizens of the country who are held captive by unscrupulous elements of the society such as the terrorist Boko Haram/ISWAP and the bandits.

The group, while reminding the people in power of their promises to make life worthy and easier for the less privileged, said Nigerian electorates still awaited leaders to discharge their various campaign promises.

The group also berated the rate at which market men and women increased the prices of basic commodities without taking into consideration the plight of the common man.

“While wondering what causes prices of some commodities to increase indiscriminately, FOMWAN encourages all concerned to be more compassionate while transacting their businesses. FOMWAN also observes that many farmers who could have made things easier have stopped farming and are now in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across Nigeria as a result of banditry. FOMWAN calls on the government to be more responsive in tackling security issues generally’’, the association said.

On the 2023 General Elections, FOMWAN encouraged Nigerians who have not gotten their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to visit the INEC office closest to them to get themselves registered.

“The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) also appeals to Muslims not to be onlookers on the day of election. Instead, they should be ready to exercise their franchise on the days of elections as recommended by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’’, the statement stated.

On the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FOMWAN pleaded with the Federal Government and ASUU to consider the ‘children of the masses’ who are the grassroots suffering as a result of the development.

