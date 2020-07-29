Eid ul-adha: APC celebrates with muslims, warns critics against corruption



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has celebrateed with Muslim Ummah on the commemoration of Eid ul-Adha, the important Islamic festival which remembers the total submission of Prophet Ibrahim to Almighty Allah.





In statement Wednesday in Abuja by the party’s spokesman Yekini Nabena, warned those described as ‘doubters and naysayers’ even as he challenged them to test the administration’s resolve to fight corruption.





According to the statement, the important Islamic festival teaches value of sacrifice and selflessness to one another irrespective of perceived differences – religious, tribal, ethnic, political, cultural among others.





The APC assured citizens that the President Muhammadu Buhari government was unrelenting in the the fight against corruption inspite of skewed narratives from opposition partisans.





“In the end, we are all human beings and its humane to look out for ourselves, particularly the disadvantaged and less-priviledged around us. We must therefore resist and reject divisive elements who try to spread hate and intolerance instead of harmony and peaceful coexistence. Their intentions are myopic, self-serving, unprogressive and evil.





“The fight against corruption is total and unsparing as recent inquests and prosecutions undertaken by the current government have shown.



“Doubters and naysayers are welcome to test the administration’s resolve to fight corruption. The full weight of the law awaits them.



“Finally, as we go about the usual festivities, we urge all to stay safe and continue to observe public health protocols, including safe distancing because the coronavirus (COVID-19) remains a deadly global pandemic.”

Related

No tags for this post.