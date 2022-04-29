Eid-ul-fitr: Ex-governors greet muslims, preach peace, unity

Former Governors Forum has fecilitated with Muslims ahead of Eid ul Fitr celebration.

In a statement by its Chairman and former governor of Niger state Dr Babangida Aliyu and the executive secretary Prof. Tunde Esan, the Forum underscored the essence of the celebration, while calling on Nigerians to continuously live in peace and unity.

Part of the statement reads, “The sanctity and centerpoint of waiting, self denial embedded in fasting, is one of the cardinal templates of sacrifice and commitment to the principles of Islam.

“The national celebration which cut across all tribes in Nigeria, where muslim umma are, reminds us of our oneness and togetherness as a nation. It is therefore an opportunity for us to appreciate and celebrate with one another, as a people bounded in love and unity.

“We equally use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to continue to embrace fundamental principles of humanitarianism: care for the poor and the needy, that the conclusion of Ramadan equally symbolize, and continue to pray for a great future for our nation.

“May the blessing of Allah fill the life of Nigerians with peace, joy and good health. Happy Eid ul Fitr.”

