Eight more years of APC’ll lead to breakup – Ayu

The incoming national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, has warned that eight more years of All Progressives Congress (APC) will cause complete disaster and lead to breakup of the country.

He spoke Monday while receiving a delegation of opposition parties led by the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his residence, in Abuja. He said: “What is it that APC as a government has done wrong? For example, they are destroying the quality of life of this country, dividing our people by nepotism, they are borrowing money heavily, decreasing the lives of Nigerians and generations to come will be paying off those debts. They are not investing that money into any productive venture.”

The former president of the Senate added that “Nigeria seems to have the worst currency in Africa. See Somalia that’s a fail state, is doing better than Nigeria. Our currency is a free fall and that is because we are import dependent economy. The quality of lives of Nigerians is going down.

“You have the duty to educate Nigerians that eight more years of this government will cause complete disaster for the country. It will lead to the breakup of this country and everything should be done to educate Nigerians to democratically remove this government because they are the biggest cancer affecting Nigeria today at every level.”