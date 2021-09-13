Ejidike honoured as NFSC national patron



Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports, High Chief Donatus Ejidike-Agu, JP, was last week Thursday bestowed with the honour of National Patron by Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC).

The event which held in Lagos at the national secretariat of Nigeria’s foremost football supporters club was witnessed by members of the club from different state chapters, as well as, members of the national office of the pillar of sports led by Prince Ajide Olayioye.



Speaking on the event, National Chairman of NFSC, Amb (Rev). Samuel Ikpea, said the investiture of Ejidike was unsolicited and well deserved.



“We have been following the contributions of Chief Ejidike since he became Nigeria’s pillar of sports, to the development of sports in Nigeria.

“He is a true and patriotic Nigerian who has continued to spend his hard-earned finances and resources for the benefits of sports in Nigeria.



“Therefore, he is worthy of being honoured and decorated as our national patron,” Ikpea stated.

An obviously elated Ejidike expressed his gratitude for the honour bestowed on him.

“I am indeed, very happy and grateful for this honour. It is a great feelings to be decorated as a national patron of the biggest and most prestigious supporters club in Nigeria,” he remarked gleefully.



Ejidike went on to present two customised trumpets to the club. As he promised to continue his support for the activities of the club.

He also admonished members of the club to remain steadfast, loyal and committed to the leadership and cause of the club.