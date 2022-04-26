Ekiti 2022: APC candidate Oyebanji rolls out 6-point agenda 

Determined to create a roadmap for his proposed administration if eventually elected in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, Tuesday unveiled his 6-point agenda that would be his guide.

In the manifesto, the APC gubernatorial candidate said job creation for young people and human capital development, would be top priorities of his government to further tap the rich human resources the state is endowed with.

Other critical areas captured in Oyebanji’s policy thrust include: agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and industrialisation, arts culture and tourism and governance.

The party also embarked on a road-show from the popular Trade Fair Complex to the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti to mobilise support for the APC candidate.

Addressing the party supporters at the unveiling of the manifesto held at the Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti, Oyebanji,said, he won’t take for granted the votes of over 100,000 party adherents who elected him at the January 27 primary.

“This is not a promise made by a politician, but a promise that I made as an Ekiti man to Ekiti people. We are going to grow the economy and create jobs for our people. We will invest in human capital to safeguard the future of our people.

“Our mission is to provide quality education and develop our knowledge zone in order to create jobs, new markets, and attract financing for industrious Ekiti entrepreneurs to start or grow their businesses.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

