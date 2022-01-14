Ekiti 2022: APC, PDP members join ADC as Oluyede joins gov’shp race

Bode Olagoke AbujaSome members of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their numbers have joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in support of governorship ambition of Dr. Oluwole Oluyede.

A statement signed by the national chairman of the ADC, Chief Raphs Okey, Friday in Abuja, said Oluyede, a businessman and Medical Doctor with specialisation in emergency cases with huge investments in the hospitality and agricultural sector, has made intention to contest on its platform public.

Chief Okey said Oluyede’s popularity and personality in the state, has however, drawn many supporters of other political parties into the ADC.

“The African Democratic Congress ADC hit Ekiti state like the tornado as the party led by Dr Bamidele Ajadi, ADC Deputy National Chairman in charge of Politics was on hand to receive the aggrieved members from the APC and PDP who decamped to ADC.

“Oluyede supporters who constitute over 60% of APC members and many PDP leaders say that they are leaving their various parties because of the toxicity within the two parties caused by greed and leadership inertia. They said that they have joined ADC so that the transformational leadership philosophy of ADC will start in Ekiti state.

“The declaration event which was attended by the creme dela creme of APC and PDP members held at Ado Ekiti state.

The declaration event had in attendance party leaders and representatives from all local governments in the state. Supporters of Dr Oloyede stormed the venue in high numbers carrying his posters and play cards. This massive decampment has put ADC in the front seat of Ekiti state politics, making the party the beautiful bride.

“ADC was elevated as a Frontline party in Nigeria and the Third Force in 2018 after President Obasanjo pronounced the party as the most organized and disciplined to lead Nigeria at this time. It should be recalled that the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), Civil society organisations and grassroot political associations, and other fringe political parties collapsed into ADC following the former President’s adoption.

“In 2021, the Nigeria Youths adopted ADC as the party for all Nigeria Youths and young candidates following its emergence as the preferred party with over 40% of the votes in their on-line poll. This again was followed by the ADC selection by Nigerians in Diaspora as Nigeria’s number one party for national transformation.

“ADC has been recognized as the adopted party for the National Consultative Front NCF, Leaders of Conscience and Patriotic Front to wrestle power from the incumbent administration.”