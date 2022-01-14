Ekiti 2022: APC, PDP members join ADC

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to support the governorship ambition of Dr. Oluwole Oluyede.

A statement by the national chairman of the ADC, Chief Raphs Okey, on Friday in Abuja, indicated that Oluyede, a businessman and medical doctor had made intention to run on its platform.

The statement read in part, “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) hit Ekiti state like the tornado as the party led by Dr Bamidele Ajadi, ADC deputy national chairman in charge of politics was on hand to receive the aggrieved members from the APC and PDP who decamped to ADC.

“Oluyede supporters who constitute over 60% of APC members and many PDP leaders say that they are leaving their various parties because of the toxicity within the two parties caused by greed and leadership inertia. They said that they have joined ADC so that the transformational leadership philosophy of ADC will start in Ekiti state.

“The declaration event which was attended by the creme dela creme of APC and PDP members held at Ado Ekiti state.”