Ekiti 2022: Bamidele writes APC senators on guber ambition



Ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state, Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has informed all Senators elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) of his intention to contest the election.

Senator Bamidele in a letter written to APC



Senators dated December 5, 2021, said that he has what it takes to lead Ekiti state having served in legislative, executive and judiciary arms of government in the country.



Senator Bamidele who doubles as Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, vowed to move Ekiti forward if supported and elected as Governor.

“I have got what it takes to lead Ekiti state in such a peculiar time, like this, following my over 35 years in various leadership positions and brilliant exposure in the the three arm of government, operating within the judicial arm, a three term cabinet member of Lagos state government (operating in the Executive arm), and as elected member of the House of Representatives and distinguished Senator (operating in the legislative arm) of government.

“By the God’s grace I will be a round peg in a round hole if given an opportunity to serve as governnor and Ekiti people will be better for it”.

Bamidele had in 2014 contested for the governorship seat of Ekiti state on the platform of Labour Party but lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) then, Mr Ayo Fayose.

