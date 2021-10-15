Ekiti 2022: Fayemi urges politicians to eschew violence

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has admonished politicians and their followers in the state to eschew violence by playing the game according to the rules.

According to him, no political position is worth the blood of any individual.

Governor Fayemi gave the advice Friday in Ado-Ekiti, while delivering a State-of-The-State Address on the floor of the House of Assembly, as part of activities lined up to mark the third year of his second term in office.

“As we move gradually into the electioneering period, I enjoin all Ekiti people to avoid politics of bitterness. We are all brothers and sisters

“It is also my prayers that may the wish of God prevail on our journey to the next political dispensation,” he said.

He assured that preparations for next year’s governorship election would not in any way affect project execution and other areas of service delivery by his administration.

Earlier, the speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, commended the administration for living by its promises, saying the lawmakers were proud of its performance.

“You have promoted accountable governance, with requisite checks and balances by ensuring independent judicial and free legislative arms of the government. Under you, the executive and the legislature have a harmonious working relationship, while maintaining their institutional independence.

“Your achievements across all sectors in the three years are just too visible to be ignored by any morbid critic. Ekiti is now a place where people can thrive and live their lives with dignity. We are all now proud of Ekiti indigenes,” he said.