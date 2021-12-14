Ekiti 2022: Gov. Fayemi deserves worthy successor in me – Bamidele

A governorship aspirant and current Senator representing Ekiti central, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said the incumbent governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has done well and deserve a worthy successor like him to continue his legacy.

Speaking after he picked his nomination forms to contest the APC governorship ticket Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat, Senator Bamidele said if given opportunity he will not only build Kayode Fayemi’s legacy but take the state to the next level.

“I must say that Ekiti is today led by a governor who understands the language of internal democracy and party politics, John Kayode Fayemi and his administration has done so well and so much for Ekiti state and the administration deserves to have a worthy and well focussed successor who will not only protect the legacies of our party and the administration in Ekiti state, but will also build upon and take the state to the very next level of development.

“As to the relationship between Governor Fayemi and I, I will say succinctly, extremely cordial, it is a cordial relationship. And I emphasized again, our governor understands the purpose of internal party democracy. You cannot stop people from dropping the governor’s name.”

When asked to comment on the speculation that a particular aspirant has been anointed by the governor, Bamidele described those peddling the rumours as name droppers.

“The governor has not told anybody, this is who I am supporting and if I know Governor Fayemi well enough and I believe I do, I don’t see him coming out at any point. Even if I were to be his own chosen candidate or anointed candidate, the best he can do is to have sympathy for me, he is still would not have raised my hand to say this is the anointed candidate.”

On what he intends to do as governor, Bamidele said: “Having transversed the three arms of government, I want to say with due respect and with every sense of modesty, that I’ve got what it takes to lead the state like Ekiti at a time like this when everyone who has a scientific understanding of what is wrong and what needs to be done, needs to come forward and present himself.

“I am not contesting this election because I feel I am the only one who can add value in Ekiti State but I’m in this race because I’m convinced that more than anyone else, I know Ekiti like no one does, among those of us who have indicated interest in being governor of Ekiti state and I know the workings of government in the three arms like no one does among those of us that are aspiring.”

Related

No tags for this post.