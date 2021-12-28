Ekiti 2022: Ignore zoning, pick best aspirant, ex – SSG urges APC members

The immediate past Secretary to the Ekiti State Government (SSG) and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has appealed to the party members to undertake thorough assessment of all the aspirants on the party platform and ensure that they picked the best aspirant, regardless of his zone in the state.

Oyebanji who spoke on Tuesday in Ado- Ekiti, said agitations for the zoning of the party’s ticket to the Ekiti South senatorial district cannot deprive him of fundamental rights to vie for the position.

Politicians from Ekiti South extraction have been agitating that it is their turn to produce governor in the state.

The former SSG who hails from Ekiti Central said though the south agitators were right to advocate for the governorship seat as citizens of Ekiti, he should also be given a leeway to the same privilege as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

Oyebanji said while the south is free to agitate for governorship, that other interested aspirants from other zones can vie for the seat, with the party ensuring a level playing field for the right candidate to emerge at the primary.

He said his campaign would be issue-based bearing in mind the promises made by all aspirants that they would be civil and democratic in their approaches.

“I respect the views and opinions of these aspirants as respectable sons of Ekiti. They are making a legitimate right As much as they have the rights to agitate, I should also be allowed to exercise my fundamental rights. Nothing stops me from expressing my own aspiration as a free born and citizen of this state.

“Let me say this, this agitations will never divide us. We are united in spirit and soul. If God gives me victory, I will bring everybody together, it is in unity that we can stand and progress”.

Speaking about qualities that stand him out among others, Oyebanji said: “What we need in our governor are good character, competence, compassion and commitment.

“To the glory of God, I see myself as an embodiment of these qualities. My words are my bond, I am a loyal party man and I have always been loyal to all my bosses.

“In term of quality service delivery, I think I stand out. Go and check my records as a Special Assistant, Special Adviser, Commissioner and SSG, they were outstanding. I have given my best to Ekiti”.

Oyebanji said he was not in any way terrified by direct primary being agitated for by some aspirants contrary to insinuation in some quarters.

“I don’t want to be distracted by direct primary noise. Either direct or indirect, I am at home. I am a grassroots person. I understand the terrain. It is not even within the purview of any aspirant to determine the modality of the primary, only the national can dictate that.

“I am always at home, because I am a homeboy and I have street appeal and it comes to me naturally”.

