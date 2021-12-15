Ekiti 2022: I’ll be first homeboy gov – Ex-SSG

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary billed for January 22, 2022, the immediate past Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji has said that he would be the first homegrown politician and citizen if eventually elected as governor of the state.

Oyebanji who resigned recently as SSG and now a governorship aspirant on the APC platform said he would also not be an accidental governor based on the versed experiences he had garnered from previous administration in the state.

The governorship hopeful made this known yesterday at Ikole-Ekiti while being endorsed by some members of the State House of Assembly and Council chairmen.

The endorsements were done Wednesday separately in Ikole, Oye and Iye- Ekiti, in Ikole, Oye and Ilejemeje Local Government areas of Ekiti state by the lawmakers and council bosses when Oyebanji campaign train visited the councils to mobilise support for his ambition.

“If I get the governorship ticket and win, I will be the first homeboy to be Ekiti governor. I went to school here in Ekiti from primary, secondary and up to the university level.

“I got a solid tutelage from Otunba Niyi Adebayo for four years and seven years under Governor Fayemi. Out of the 25 years of the creation of this state, I have received 11 years experience as a public servant. If other aspirants come to you, ask them where they got their tutelage from to be able to do well as a governor.

“During the creation of Ekiti state in 1996, I was barely 27 years and I served as the secretary of the committee for the creation of our dear state. Through this opportunity, I knew what the vision was then.

“I can never be an accidental governor. I knew the vision of Governor Fayemi and if you don’t want everything he has done for Ekiti to get spoilt as it was after 2014, then vote for me in this primary”.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the parliamentarians representing Ikole constituencies 1 and 2, Hons Gboyega Aribisogan and Adeoye Aribasoye, described the former SSG as the most experienced to continue with the continuity agenda of Fayemi.

Aribisogan, who is Majority Leader, Ekiti State House of Assembly, said: “This mammoth crowd of supporters you are seeing here and party bigwigs confirmed how acceptable Hon. Oyebanji is in Ikole Council.

“In Ikole local government, you are acceptable to us. We are happy with you and by the grace of God, we will demonstrate this in the primary. Some other aspirants will come, but this group consists of who-is-who in Ekiti APC and I know it shall translate to victory for you.”

