Ekiti 2022: I’ll continue Fayose’s stomach infrastructure – Kolawole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the June 18 elections in Ekiti state, Bisi Kolawole, has assured that if he is elected governor, he would build upon the stomach infrastructure policy introduced by the former governor of the state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

Kolawole said he would promote and repackage the concept to make it a model in the delivery of democracy dividends to the populace.

“I will modernise it. It is a good policy. Our people must enjoy the dividends of democracy. Nothing stops a governor from giving out part of the food in the Government House to feed the commoners,” he said.

The Efon Alaaye born politician said his government would re engage workers laid off by the incumbent governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, while also creating an enabling environment for youth to go into farming.

Kolawole stated this in Ado-Ekiti, Thursday, during a chat with journalists on the forthcoming gubernatorial poll when he described himself as the best to lead the state on account of his past records and experience in governance.

He decried the high level of insecurity in the state saying that the ugly trend has made it imperative for the residents to reject the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, in the coming election.

He expressed worry that the frightening level of kidnapping and killings of residents, had catapulted the state to high pedestal of being rated as the least secured in the country.

The former commissioner and ex-House of Assembly member stated that he would emerge the most experienced politician to govern Ekiti if elected governor, saying none of the past and present governors parade his “intimidating” records.