Ekiti 2022: I’m not Fayemi’s anointed candidate – Oyebamiji

Immidiate passed Secretary to the Government of Ekiti state and a governorship aspirant, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebamiji, has denied insinuation in some quarters that the state governor was sponsoring him to contest the next governorship election.

Oyebamiji, who resigned his appointment early this week as governor Fayemi’s SSG also denied that factions exist in Ekiti chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the likes of Senator Babafemi Ojodu and Adedayo Adeyeye will have no choice than to align.

Speaking with newsmen Wednesday at the national secretariat of APC, after he picked his nomination forms to contest governorship ticket ahead of 2022 election in Ekiti, Oyebamiji said if given opportunity he will prioritise the challenges of poverty and insecurity in Ekiti state.

When asked whether he is the anointed candidate of the governor he said: “The governor of Ekiti State is the leader of the party in the state, all aspirants are members of APC in the state. The governor has no preferred candidate, he prefers everyone and the candidate will emerge at primaries. I am not his anointed. Everybody running belongs to APC and he is our leader and I’m sure that everyone of us enjoy his support.”

On what he will bring to bear as governor, he said: “We have a 5-Pillar Agenda. We have a state development master plan that is being crafted and whatever we are going to do must find a space within those two documents and as a tradition, we consult with the people to ask for their needs.

“Our approach to governance will be a bottom-up approach. We will consult with them, ask them of their needs and these will find a space within the development plan.”

When asked to comment on some aggrieved members of APC in Ekiti chapter like Babafemi Ojodu and Dayo Adeyeye, among others, the governorship aspirant said: “I am not aware of any faction in Ekiti state APC. Politics is a game of ideas, there are various views on how things should go. But the APC is one family.

“As far as those characters (referring to Babafemi Ojodu and Dayo Adeyeye) you mentioned are still in APC, we are one family and even in the family, there are disagreements, so it is not a big deal. I am not aware of any faction in APC. We had congresses recently and I’m sure everyone participated, the party has also put in place measures for those who are interested to come and pick their form, so there is no faction in Ekiti state APC, we are one.”

Related

No tags for this post.