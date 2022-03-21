Ekiti 2022: Oni appoints ex – SSG as campaign DG 

The leadership of the Segun Oni Movement has announced the appointment of Ambassador Dare Bejide as the Director General of its campaign.

A statement by the director of media and publicity of the movement, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, which was made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, said the appointment was made to coincide with the commencement of campaign by political parties as contained in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) time table for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

It would be recalled that the Segun Oni campaign structure was dissolved by Asiwaju Segun Oni immediately after the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while a new name, Segun Oni Movement (SOM) was given to the new campaign organisation.

The new director general, a legal luminary who hails from Ilawe in Ekiti South West local government area of the state, was an Ambassador to the Republic of Canada and Secretary to the State Government in the first administration of former governor Segun Oni.