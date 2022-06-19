Ekiti 2022: PDP candidate congratulates Oyebanji, Ekiti people 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Saturday’s election in Ekiti state, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, has congratulated the winner, Mr. Biodun Abayemi Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, he said: “Following the announcement of your victory in the June 18 Ekiti governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I hereby write to congratulate you.

“I believe that power belongs to God and He bestows upon whoever he chooses.

“I also believe in popular choice i.e. the unfettered expression of the peoples mandate as one of the crucial hallmarks of democratic principle and practice.

“Democracy must therefore deliver to the people security or protection and enhance their social welfare and well-being basically, and among other deliverables.

“These were the motivation for my own ambition in the governorship of Ekiti state which I feel strongly to reiterate here in view of the precarious situations of our people at the moment.

Please take urgent actions aimed at redressing the plights of our people when you fully assume the mantle of leadership.

“Finally, I wish you the guidance of the almighty God in the onerous task ahead.

“Congratulations to your spouse and also running mate.”

The PDP gubernatorial candidate also extended his appreciation to the good people of the state.

“With a deep sense of responsibility, I, Otunba Kolawole, would like to thank the Ekiti people, members of the PDP and all sympathisers who believed in us and in our cause to raise higher the banner of Ekiti state,” he wrote.

