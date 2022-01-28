Ekiti 2022: PDP NWC moves to reconcile aggrieved members

In a bid to win the Ekiti state governorship election slated for June 18, 2022, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun moves to reconcile aggrieved aspirants who participated in the just-concluded primary election.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the Ekiti State Governorship Primary Appeal Panel’s meeting in Abuja on Friday.

Bisi Kolawole who scored 671 votes emerged as the party’s candidate during the governorship primary election which was held on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Ologunagba disclosed that the winner of the party’s governorship ticket, Bisi Kolawole, had started reaching out to other aspirants, adding that “the party would soon commence its reconciliation process to ensure that all members are united for the main election.”

“In any event, the National Headquarters of the party will be deeply involved in the campaign process, which will be led by the party’s national chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu. That is a commitment because we recognise that the people of the Ekiti state are looking forward upto PDP. We represent hope and we do not want to slack in that expectation,” he said.