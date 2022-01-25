Ekiti 2022 primaries: Police deploy security, caution APC, PDP on peace

In a bid to maintain a serene atmosphere and free, fair and credible governorship primary elections for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, the state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo has re-emphasised the command’s readiness to deploy adequate personnel to all voting centres and other relevant places across the state.

The parties’ primaries are scheduled to hold on Wednesday 26th of January, 2022 and Thursday, 27th of January, 2022 respectively in the state.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abutu Sunday and made available to newsmen, Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the CP also confirmed the approval and deployment of additional manpower for the elections from the Force Headquarters, Abuja by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to complement and support the personnel on ground.

While giving the assurance of adequate security before, during and after the elections, the commissioner charged the personnel deployed to be professional and avoid all forms of corrupt practices while discharging their duties.

The police commissioner warned against all forms of electoral malpractices and violence throughout the period of the elections while calling on all stakeholders, party leaders, members and other stakeholders to maintain peace and conduct themselves in accordance with the electoral guidelines and principles.