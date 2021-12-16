Ekiti 2022: Protesters storm PDP over marginalization of Ekiti South

Protesters Thursday stormed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat, Abuja, over marginalization of Ekiti South in the past 22 years.



The protesters with placard inscriptions “Ekiti south has been marginalized for 22 years; Ekiti people want a southern governor; the ticket zoned to Ekiti south is a win for the PDP among others, added that Ekiti North and Central had had it for several years.



Speaking on behalf of the group under the aegis of Ekiti South Agenda Volunteers for Research Surveillance and Recommendations, the officers of the group, Abimbola Adeniyi and Abayomi Adebayo said they are in PDP to tell the leadership of the party how Ekiti South has been marginalized and has not been elected as governor since the state was created.



“We are here to speak with the leadership of the party and the Board of Trustees (BoT) to let them know that Ekiti South has been marginalized for the past 22 years. The state was created in 1996 by Gen. Sani Abacha and since then, Ekiti South Senatorial District has never has the privilege to govern the state.



“Ekiti North has had it for 12 years and Ekiti Central has had the governorship for 13 years too. This is why we are appealing to the National Working Committee (NWC) and the BoT that this Ekiti 2022 governorship ticket should be zoned to Ekiti South.



“If the PDP really wants to win that election, this is their first task. We have qualified and eminent personalities in Ekiti South that have obtained the forms and are very well equipped to serve in that capacity.



“This is a peaceful demonstration to reignite the consciousness of the PDP leadership that if they desire to win the Ekiti 2022 governorship election, the ticket should be zoned to Ekiti South.



“Since 1999, Ekiti South has not produce the governor of the state. The people have been marginalized for 22 years. Is somebody afraid of the South? Today, Ekiti South has three eminently qualified aspirants. We have Professor Olusola Eleka, Sen. Abiodun Olujimi and Kayode Adaramodu. All three are qualified. Ekiti people want a governor from Southern extraction and we want PDP to take up this opportunity if they truly want to win this governorship election.



“We have done our findings and made our recommendations known to the party. This opportunity is explorable and we see it as the best. The first task before the NWC is Ekiti governorship election. They should constitute a committee and go to Ekiti to do the ground work. They will see what the people truly want there. They will understand that a ticket zoned to the South is victory for the PDP.”

