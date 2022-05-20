Ekiti 2022: Scramble for Fayemi’s seat hots up

It’s a three horse race in Ekiti 2022 governorship election as familiar political foes in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) deploy winning strategy to clinch the governorship position, KEHINDE OSASONA writes.

As political actors in Ekiti state shine their armours in readiness for the great combat ahead, all eyes are on three major contenders who have not only demonstrated capacity but have also mapped out winning strategies ahead of the governorship poll slated for October this year.

The political atmosphere playing out in the ‘Fountain of Knowledge’ state ahead of the governorship election is all shades of tense. However, Blueprint Weekend checks indicated that the major catalysts that would throw up the most acceptable aspirants would most likely depend on interest, zoning and other sentiment.

Insiders in the Ekiti political sphere told this medium that some of the aspirants were banking on their own capabilities and political experiences to clinch the seat, just as others were merely riding on the back of their political godfathers to sail through.

While the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Biodun Oyebanji (BAO), who is widely believed to be backed by the incumbent Governor, Kayode Fayemi, would be flying the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Governor Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has thrown its weight behind Chief Bisi Kolawole; just another former Governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni, alongside a handful of aggrieved APC and PDP, have pitched tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in their quest to turn the table against the ruling APC at the poll.

Kolawole, a former Chairman of the PDP in Ekiti state, had a smooth sail defeating other aspirants during the party’s primary election owing to Fayose’s influence in the party.

When asked to comment on the development and the likely candidate to carry the day, Adimula Oluseunfunmi told our correspondent that it was too early to predict victory for any of the candidates yet, noting that many factors would decide the election.

“A lot of factors will decide this coming election in our state. Nobody, I repeat nobody can tell you authoritatively where the pendulum will swing except for the politicians who are fond of massaging their own egos through speeches here and there. But I repeat, it would be too close to call in Ekiti state.”

Findings by our correspondent also revealed that despite less emphasis placed on the southern part of the state which has not had the chance of producing a governor since the creation of the state in 1996 by late General Sani Abacha would play a crucial role in determining who the governor becomes when chips are down.

Candidates, their strategy

More than anything, the Ifaki-born politician and former governor, Oni, would be bringing to the table his experience as an old-war-horse.

While making a boast on their preparedness for the poll, recently, Oni disclosed that no fewer than four aggrieved governorship aspirants in the APC; members of a factional group in Ekiti APC, the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA); members of the repositioning group in the PDP and others were forming what he described as a grand coalition to turn the tide in their favour.

He said, “I have chosen to advance my ambition in the SDP because we are looking at the future not the present. The party has been around for years and won elections in this country, it is a well known party, which is the reason I chose SDP to contest the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.

“We have seen the potential in SDP because we believe it is easier to sell as a third force for Nigerians.”

When asked how the SDP would win without known structure in the state less than four months to the election, the former governor said the aspirations of the people was the most important structure, just as he insisted that was what was needed to defeat the APC and PDP in the state.

His achievements as former governor according to him would also count, stating: “I want to say, without any form of contradiction, that we politicians are coming together for this project coupled with the opinions of people in the streets. We are looking at a familiar terrain and a party with potentials and also we are getting support from people that are well known in Ekiti’s political terrain.

“Let me say that for those who are in APC, four aggrieved aspirants are working with us. In PDP, the people are called repositioning groups, and the majority of them are working with us. Also, we are working with SWAGA members; SWAGA is a strong force in APC with a strong membership base.”

On its part, the APC flag bearer, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has equally boasted that opposition political parties participating in the election would suffer scandalous defeat.

Oyebanji, who spoke through the Director General of his campaign organisation, Cyril Fasuyi, while addressing APC leaders from the Ekiti South Senatorial District in Ikere-Ekiti, said the margin of the results would be so wide to the extent that none of the defeated candidates would be able to approach the tribunal.

Apparently referring to the candidate of the SDP, Oni, who he claimed had penchant for court processes, Oyebanji insisted, “He won’t be able to challenge the outcome of the poll in court,” he boasted.

Apart from mass mobilisation and reconciliation being undertaken by APC leaders, Oyebanji would be banking on the Deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi-led committee saddled with the task of reconciliation aimed at pacifying aggrieved party members, especially aspirants who felt short-changed at the primary election.

Also in contention is Ekiti South which the ruling party has described as its natural habitat.

While justifying the claim at a political gathering last month, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, gave assurance that the party would amass over 70 per cent of the votes from the zone.

The assertion would explain why some pundits in the Ekiti have conceded the South to the APC even before the main contest.

However, with six local governments, the zone no doubt would be the centre of attraction for parties seeking to secure more votes.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that associates were deserting Fayose’s camp in droves. This is as Blueprint Weekend at its last count confirmed the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Owoseni Ajayi, and Obafemi Adewale (SAN); ex-Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo; and former Commissioner for Works, Mr. Kayode Oso; had dumped the PDP to team up and support former Governor Oni.

Not moved, Fayose a few weeks back assured that the PDP governorship candidate would take the state back to the path of progress it was on before the APC snatched power in 2018.

Fayose, while addressing the people of Aba Igbira during a campaign tour of some areas in the state capital, Ado Ekiti, said: “Ekiti state is already messed up by the APC government but as usual, PDP will fix the state.”

Similarly, as the campaign intensified, Spokesperson of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka expressed regrets that Ekiti people had been under the burden of a governor that was not accessible to even his party men, assuring that if elected the PDP would prioritise the welfare of the people.

As the brick-bat continues, the Ekiti electorate has the final say on who becomes the governor and would expectedly exercise their right come October.

