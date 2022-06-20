Ekiti 2022: Sen. Bamidele felicitates with gov-elect Oyebanji 

Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has congratulated the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his victory at the just concluded governorship poll.

Describing Oyebanji’s victory as a well deserved victory, the federal lawmaker said both the APC and its governorship candidate are worthy of the massive votes of the electorate in the state.

Senator Bamidele said, “Going by the unmatched performance of the APC-led Fayemi administration in Ekiti state, the giant strides of the Buhari administration in the areas of infrastructural growth, diversification of the economy, the consistent crusade against corruption, the enduring fight against insecurity coupled with the wide acceptability and popularity of Oyebanji among Ekiti people, APC’s victory in the just concluded poll is very much expected.”

The federal lawmaker said, “Oyebanji is the best among all the candidates that contested the governorship election, given his progressive antecedents, his vast wealth of experience in governance as well as his demonstrated commitment towards the growth and development of Ekiti state over the years.”

While thanking Ekiti people for coming out en masse to vote for APC and its candidate, Senator Bamidele urged them to continue to stand by the party to enable it consolidate on its progressive strides and further take the state to greater heights.

He urged Ekiti people not to entertain any fear, saying that with Oyebanji as governor, the people are in safe hands because he had known Oyebanji over the years as a well-focused, dedicated and reliable patriot with listening ears.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

