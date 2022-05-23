Ekiti 2022: Shun vote buying, ADC candidate admonishes electorate

Ahead of the June 18 Ekiti gubernatorial poll, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has appealed to the voters to resist attempt by desperate politicians who might want to buy their conscience through vote buying, saying this tactic would fail them.

Oluyede, who is an Australian based medical practitioner said the party is resolute to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and rescue Ekiti from ‘Egypt’ at the polls.

He gave the assurance Monday during a rally in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital that was attended by a huge crowd of party supporters and admirers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The rally, which started at Ajilosun area of the Ado-Ekiti metropolis by ADC supporters brought about traffic snarl along Ado-Ikere-Akure road for over three hours.

Motorists traveling through that axis had to take alternative roads to escape the traffic logjam that was caused by huge crowd and long convoy that attended the procession that marched through Ijigbo-Okeyinmi and terminated at Basiri, along Iyin road.

Addressing the crowd, Oluyede, said the ADC was resolute to dismantle the alleged castle of poverty, unemployment, exclusion and insecurity brought by other parties to Ekiti.

Oluyede said: “Don’t fall for their money, God won’t allow you to eat the food of your enemies. This time, God has reclaimed Ekiti for us. We are not in any way rattled by their threats, because you are behind me.”

