Ekiti 2022: Tension as drivers protest killing of colleague

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti state, the drivers’ union in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Sunday staged a protest over the killing of one of their members during the political fracas between two rival political parties in the state.

Thugs allegedly loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Saturday clashed in Itaji Ekiti, leaving at least one dead and several others injured.

The deceased, a driver, was identified as Tope Ajayi.

Both political parties had claimed they were at the receiving end of the attack.

On Sunday morning, the protesting drivers, backed by other members of the APC in the state, marched around the capital, sparking tensions and fears of possible reprisal on members of the SDP.

The APC had accused the SDP campaign of masterminding the shooting of its supporters including Mr Itaji, a member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, who was shot and killed during the clash.

It was gathered that the protest forced many residents to cancel going to church in the morning, locked, and the streets were deserted for fear of being caught in the fray.

Roads to major places like Ijigbo, Odo-Ado, Okeyinmi, Atikankan and Ajilosun areas, were blocked by the protesters, who brandished dangerous weapons, forcing motorists and commercial motorcyclists to take other routes to avoid being attacked.

However, a combined team of the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, was deployed to flashpoints in Ado Ekiti to forestall any major violence.

The security forces took over areas such as Ijigbo, Atikankan, Basiri, Ajilosun and Ilawe road in the state capital, to avert a looming reprisal attack.

Besides patrolling the streets in Hilux trucks, they stationed three Armoured Personnel Carriers in strategic locations in the state capital

Although normalcy had gradually returned to various parts of Ado Ekiti as of the time of filing this report, it was learnt that the Assumpta area, where Tosin Aluko’s motor park was located, was still witnessing a lockdown.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said his men had been able to quell the crisis and restored calm to Ado metropolis, after the early morning bedlam.

He added that the Police Commissioner, Morounkeji Adesina, had ordered a heavy deployment of anti-riot and plain-clothed policemen to some of the identified flashpoints across the state, to ward off violence and bloodshed.

“The Police Commissioner and other security outfits have been trying to ensure that this election is violence-free, and other stakeholders, especially the political actors must join us, because no election is worth the blood of any citizen,” said Mr Abutu.

“Concerning what has been happening in the political scene, the CP had ordered full investigations into reported cases of shooting and disruption and we are assuring you that those found guilty will be severely dealt with.” (Premium Times)

IGP deploys personnel

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali has deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), who is the supervisory DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, as the coordinator of the security component for the Ekiti state governorship election.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a press statement in Abuja, Sunday.

He said DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law abiding citizens of secured environment and freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“DIG Kokumo will be assisted by four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), three Commissioners of Police (CPs), five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

“The senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three Senatorial Districts, sixteen local government areas and the 2,445 polling units in Ekiti state,” the statement said.

Adejobi said the IGP also ordered “the mobilisation and deployment of adequate police personnel, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), technical capabilities of the Police Airwing, the Force Marine, Mounted Troops, K-9 Section, and other operational assets for the Ekiti state gubernatorial elections slated for 18th June, 2022.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

