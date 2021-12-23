Ekiti 2022: Why APC must give governorship ticket to popular aspirant – Bamidele

As the race to the Ekiti state governorship elections draws near, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state to give the most popular aspirant the ticket.

The Ekiti state governorship election, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will hold on June 18, 2022 poll.

The lawmaker, specifically, urged the party to give him the governorship ticket to enable him win easily at the poll saying, “Ekiti people are ready to vote for me, they are waiting for me already. So, APC must give the ticket to a popular person, one who can win election easily.”

He expressed confidence that Governor Kayode Fayemi would not impose a candidate during the 2022 primary of the APC.

Bamidele described himself as the best to govern Ekiti in view of his experiences in public service that spanned over 30 years and cut across the executive, legislative and judicial strata.

The federal lawmaker spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday while formally declaring his interest in the 2022 governorship on the platform of APC.

Before coming to the party secretariat, Bamidele was received by a crowd of admirers, including commercial motorcycle operators and drivers, who had a procession from Ilawe road to Ajilosun, where the APC secretariat was located.

Addressing the party leaders, Bamidele said his superlative contributions in the Senate included his being instrumental to the passage of a bill for the establishment of a Medical Science University and a branch of Law School in the state, saying these were well amplified testimonials to his competence to lead Ekiti.

Enumerating his achievements as a Senator, Bamidele revealed that he had secured employments for 79 citizens of Ekiti and had empowered over 4,000 persons in his senatorial district, including the physically challenged.

On why he decided to aspire for the position, Bamidele said: “We will strive hard to ensure that we don’t create crisis for APC. I am particularly happy that the party had not endorsed anybody or is under any instruction to impose anybody. I know that Governor Kayode Fayemi won’t do anything that will scatter the party as a leader, I am confident that this will not happen.

“The January 22 primary is not the ultimate but how to win the June 18 election. I am convinced that the Chairman is a gentleman, I have known some of you for a long time as men of integrity.

“I am comfortable with the leadership and our governor. I know that the governor can’t impose neither me nor anyone, for the sake of our party. I won’t be a politician that will terrify Ekiti, I will rather work for its comfort.”