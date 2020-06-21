Ekiti APC moves to suspend Buhari’s aide Ojudu

There are signs that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state may suspend the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu over alleged anti-party activities.

Ojudu alongside Dr. Wole Oluyede, Oyetunde Ojo, Chief Akomolafe, Ayo Ajibade, Bunmi Ogunleye and Ben Oguntuase on behalf of other aggrieved leaders of the party are in court challenging the validity of the ward, local government and state executives of the state chapter.

The case filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja had twice been mentioned in court and adjourned for further hearing to July 6.

The president’s aide had last week in an interview accused the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi of running the affairs of the party as his personal business. He said all internal mechanisms towards resolving all issues had been frustrated by the governor.

He also alleged that Governor Fayemi has done little or nothing in the state since he was elected in 2018.

The decision to suspend Ojudu from the party is believed to be the governor’s way of getting back at him.

Reliable sources close to his Ward 8 in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital revealed Friday that members of Ojudu’s ward executives were invited by the State Working Committee (SWC) led by chairman, Mr. Paul Omotosho, to the party secretariat and were instructed to commence the suspension process.

The source said, “The chairman while addressing the Ward executives said he was sent by the governor to instruct them to sack Ojudu from the party. Expectedly, we did not agree with it because this is a man that has been contributing to this party for years. We, the executives, said we cannot do that to one of our strongest members.

“We told them to tell us his offence, they could not convince us and we insisted we will not do it but they can go ahead at the state level of the party to do whatever they like. As far as Ado ward 8 is concerned, Senator Ojudu has not done anything to warrant suspension.”

The meeting reportedly ended in deadlock .The ward executives were said to have been invited again for another meeting on Monday where it is believed they will be pressured to carry out the suspension.