Ekiti at 25: Fayemi to honour Adebayo, Fayose, Oni, Afe Babalola, others

Three former Governors of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Dr Ayodele Fayose and Engr Segun Oni are among eminent personalities to be honoured with the state awards during the 2021 Ekiti State Awards ceremony scheduled to hold in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

Also to be honoured in the award ceremony which is being held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the state are former military administrators of the state, and citizens that championed the creation of Ekiti State in 1996 as well as some traditional rulers.

Described as awards for “Architects and Builders of Ekiti State”, the awards according to the State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, is to specially recognise the heroes and heroines who worked for the creation of the state and those who have helped to nurture it in the last 25 years.

Speaking at a news conference in Ado Ekiti Wednesday, Alhaji Jinadu who is also the chairman of the planning committee said the award christened Oni-Uyi Award, has been given legal backing to ensure its sustenance in honouring those who had contributed immensely to the existence and development of the state.