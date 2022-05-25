Ekiti-based Yahoo Boy convicted, forfeits Lekki mansion, car to FG

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Monday, convicted a certain fraudster, Ajewole Oluseyi David, based in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, for offences bordering on internet fraud.

A press statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the judge also ordered the forfeiture of a duplex situated at Lekki, Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos state, worth over N60 million and one RS 350 Lexus car worth more than N6 million, which the convict procured with proceeds of his illegal activities.

Ajewole was prosecuted alongside seven other fraudsters over similar offence by the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

They are Ebenezer Olamilekan Apata from Akure, Ondo State; Obadun Abiodun Taofeek from Ondo West local government area of Ondo state; Ayeni Kayode from Iludun-Ekiti, Ekiti state; Alade Oluwatosin Daniel from Owo/Ose local government area of Ondo state; Ojo Tobi from Moba local government area of Ekiti state; Adeyemi Segun from Esa-Oke local government area of Osun state and one Akinrinmola Olumide.

Delivering judgment on the cases, Justice Sani upheld the submissions of the prosecuting counsel and pronounced the defendants guilty of their respective charges.

The judge, while sentencing the convicts to various jail terms ordered the forfeiture of the items used as instruments of the crime and acquired with proceeds of the illegal activities by the convicts to the federal government.

