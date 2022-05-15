Ekiti Central 2023: I won’t take my unopposed ticket for granted  – Senator  Bamidele

Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central), declared Sunday that he won’t take the decision of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the Central Senatorial District of the State to return him unopposed to the Senate for granted.

Senator Bamidele in a statement issued by his media office after he was screened by the APC senatorial screening panel in Abuja pledged to do everything humanly possible to ensure that the party emerged victorious at the forthcoming June 18, 2022, Governorship Elections in the State.

He commended the Screening Committee for proper organisation and conduct of the screening process .

Speaking on his unopposed aspiration in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, he said, “I do not take it for granted that I am being returned unopposed as the Flagbearer of our party in the 2023 Ekiti Central Senatorial elections.

“It means so much to me, I am grateful to the leadership of APC in Ekiti State and grateful to the leadership of the party at the National level. I am also grateful to the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for this honor. I don’t take it for granted at all.

“That no one is running against me in this race for the ticket of the party is an endorsement of my humble efforts in ensuring effective representation in the Senate in the last three years. It is also an acknowledgment by the leadership of the party and members of the party that I could be entrusted with the position of an elected Representative of the people and one of the leaders of our people in this tough time.

“It is not that we don’t have equally qualified people or eligible people who can obtain the form. But the fact that this has not happened and the leadership of the party has done so much to ensure that I am given a smooth ride to be the candidate of the party, is, to me a sincere and profound effort and from whom to whom much is given, much is also expected.

“It is a call to further and greater duty. I will do everything possible to ensure the unity of the party through meaningful reconciliation where it is still necessary to do so and to ensure to drive a process in which there will be integrity and mutual trust.”

