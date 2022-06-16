Ekiti Decides: NNPP demands credible poll, warns against violence 



The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said that nothing short of a free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable and violence-free governorship election in Ekiti state on Saturday would assuage the feelings of the people.

According to the party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, on Thursday, such a free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable and violence-free election is the beauty of democracy as power belongs to the people.

The statement further read, “NNPP urges stakeholders in the electoral process to respect the will and mandate of the good people of Ekiti State as they cast their votes in this Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.

“INEC should provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election and ensure the poll meets international standards particularly with improved technology, bearing in mind that its performance is a strong signal to what Nigerians should expect in the 2023 general election.

“Accordingly, the party urges eligible voters to turn up en masse and vote for NNPP candidate, Fatomilola Oladosu and ensure that their votes are counted and count in the overall result.

“NNPP warns against rigging, violence, ballot snatching, falsification of results, vote buying, cloning of permanent voter cards and declaration of fake results to cause confusion in the polity.

“The party urges security agencies to be civil and professional in the discharge of their electoral duties, ensure prompt arrest of vote buyers and other electoral offenders and their sponsors and bring them to justice.

“NNPP calls on the good people of Ekiti State to defend their votes as power resides in the people. The ballot is sacrosanct and must be respected by all stakeholders. We cannot afford to roll back the progress made so far in advancing our democracy.

“We must therefore allow the will of Ekiti State voters to prevail in an atmosphere free of chaos, rancour and anarchy. The party calls on all candidates to be patriotic, cast their votes peacefully and accept the results of the election as the mandate of the people.

“A new Nigeria is emerging speedily with New Nigeria People’s Party. It is time to build a strong, virile, progressive, equitable and just democratic nation.

“The whole world is watching us as the great arsenal of democracy in Africa. We are all in it together.”

It urged the electorate to vote for NNPP for the new Nigeria every citizen desires and deserves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

