Ekiti: Don’t compromise free, fair primaries election, Gov’ship aspirants warn APC



Two governorship aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming primaries election of the party have warned the party leadership not to compromise free and fair process.

The party has fixed January 27, 2022 for its primary election to elect its flag bearer.

But speaking separately with newsmen after they submitted their nomination forms at the APC national secretariat, Wednesday, one of the aspirants, Otunba Demola Popoola, who said he will be comfortable with any mode the party decides to use, however, warned against manipulation.

When asked about his preferred mode of primary, Popoola said: “The party has not communicated it to us which mode of primaries it will be using for the election. Whether direct or indirect, I am ready.

“By the grace of God I am the leading constestant in Ekiti state. You can go and confirm it. So we are not afraid of anything. All I am saying is the party should please allow free and fair elections, protect our votes. They should not allow the thugs to come and hijack our votes. My people are ready to go out and vote their minds, they are not ready to sell their conscience. That is the true.”

When asked whether he was considering stepping down for an ‘anointed’ aspirant, Popoola said: “Governor Kayode has not called me once to say Demola step down.

“Never! He never! All he tells me is, ‘all I want is who will win the election for APC in Ekiti. I am not going to stop anybody. So the story of annointed, he has refuted so let us take it that way. So I am not anybody annointed and I will not step down for anybody. Not for $200 billion.”

Also speaking after submitting his nomination forms, another governorship aspirant, Arole Oba Oluwatoyin Afolabi, he had developed a document based on his experiences in the United States of America (USA) to move Ekiti state forward if given an opportunity.

Afolabi who described himself as new in politics, said he was in the race to make a difference.

He also taked the APC leadership to ensure emergence of a popular candidate like him, saying he was enjoying “massive support of both old and young in Ekiti state.”

