Ekiti East Constituency 1 bye-election holds March 20 – INEC



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday March 20, 2021 for the conduct of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat for the Ekiti East Constituency 1 of Ekiti state.

A statement by the National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, said the official notification for the election was published on Wednesday.



The statement urged political parties to conduct their primaries between February 26 and March 3, 2021 while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6pm on March 8, 2021.



It also stated that the access code for the nomination forms shall be available for collection from February 26, 2021 at the commission’s headquarters.

“The Commission enjoins all political parties intending to field candidates to pay close attention to the timetable and schedule of activities and to conduct transparent and valid party primaries that meet the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended).



“Political parties must note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party which presents to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500,000.00.

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms,” the statement said. Vacancy arose in the Ekiti East Constituency 1, Ekiti state, as a result of the death of Hon. Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa Amos, member representing Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the Constituency by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye.

Related

No tags for this post.