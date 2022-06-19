Ekiti election: Group commends INEC 

Election observer group, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has said the performance of BVAS machines deployed by INEC during Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state has showed a tremendous improvement from previous elections.

According to the group, this is an indication that INEC has kept its commitment to improving the electoral process as the country marches towards the 2023 general elections.

CTA executive director, Faith Nwadishi, stated this while making public the group’s preliminary report on the election.

Nwadishi said, “Reports from over 50 observers deployed by CTA to the 16 local government areas across the state indicated that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) helped to douse tension during the election.

“BVAS performance has been a tremendous improvement compared to previous experience. By all standard, we are seeing improvement over time and our democracy would be better for it. We can say we have had a more improved BIVAS performance.

“The peace and tranquility we saw in this election is as a result of the BIVAS. It has helped to remove voters identity theft unlike before when you can pick people voters cards to vote when we used Incident Forms, it has helped to erase that.

“BVAS has also helped with uploading of results. Now you declare results at polling units and it is offloaded. So, if we have that kind of technology, what we should do is to encourage it.”

CTA boss also commended the security agencies for professionalism as well as the electorates for turning out enmasse to vote for candidates of their choice

She, however, decried the incidence of vote-buying even as she called on EFCC, INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders to work out measures to effectively address the ugly phenomenon.

“Regrettably, our observers reported that the phenomenon of vote-buying that is fast becoming a major feature of our democracy was manifest during this election.

“Our observers also reported parties paying as much as N7,000 for votes while in some instances packs of Spaghetti and Semovita were shared to voters. It is heart-warming to observe that some culpable party agents were arrested. INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders need to work out measures to effectively address this ugly phenomeno,” she said.

