Ekiti election ‘ll be record to beat – REC

The Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Adeniran Tella Rahmon, has expressed the determination of the commission to raise the bar with the conduct of the Ekiti state governorship election scheduled for June 18, 2022.

The REC who spoke during the opening ceremony of the voter education and publicity implementation workshop for Electoral Officers (EOs), Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) and Gender Desk Officers in Ekiti state, said that the election would be a record to beat in terms of operational efficiency going forward.

”It is also my aim to see that the bar of standard election achieved by the Commission so far is raised higher to the extent of making it a record to beat in subsequent elections” he said.

Dr Rahmon noted that conducting workshops for officers of the commission as the state prepares for the governorship election was a clear indication of the determination to conduct a free, fair and acceptable governorship election in Ekiti state.

The commissioner observed that in its effort to meet the international best practices, the commission has consistently demonstrated its commitment to develop and sustain structures that support its deepening of democratic practices.

He stated that the feats achieved in Anambra and FCT elections were better testimonies to the above assertion. “I am therefore using this medium to say congratulations to the INEC family in general.

Dr. Rahmon commended the effort of the commission and development partner, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) for holding the workshop for the INEC officers.

He expressed the hope that “the implementation committee members will impact considerably on the conduct of the June 18th Governorship election.”

The REC urged participants to take the workshop very seriously so that at the end, they would be better informed and equipped to speak confidently about the commission’s programmes and events especially, the collection of PVCs and the Ekiti governorship election.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Country Director, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) Mr. Obaje Uke said it is important for Election Management Body to put in place effective plans for the dissemination of voter education messages to ensure the active participation of electorate.

He assured that IFES will continue to support INEC in the successful implementation of the Ekiti voter education implementation plan and the general conduct of the Ekiti Governorship election.

Also delivering goodwill message, the state director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Ekiti state, Mrs. Olawumi Famuyiwa, commended the healthy working relationship between NOA and INEC for a long time at local, state and National levels which has culminated in the success achieved in past elections.

She stressed the need to give due consideration to People With Disabilities during elections through provision of materials needed to aid them to participate in the elections.

In her goodwill message, the state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Ekiti state, Mrs. Mary N. Chikezie commended the commission for the giant stride in a bid to ensure that the forthcoming governorship election and the subsequent elections in Nigeria are free, fair and credible.

She said, “The proper involvement of stakeholders, online registration of intending ad-hoc staff and sensitization of political parties, the electorate as well as corps members. All these efforts geared towards the success of the election are highly appreciated,” she added.

While appealing to participants to carry out their duties diligently and honestly, Mrs. Chikezie solicited the support of all for the security of all corps members that would be involved in the conduct of the forthcoming June 18 governorship Election.

The chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Ekiti state council, Mr.Rotimi Ojomoyela, in his Goodwill message expressed the readiness of the union to partner with INEC to ensure free, fair and credible governorship election in Ekiti come June 18.

He said that the Council has set up Task force on Quackery and the platform ‘is targeted at initiating an all out war against purveyors of fake news. We want collaboration with INEC on accreditation of Journalists for the election,” he added.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Director, Voter Education and Publicity, (VEP) Mr. Victor Aluko stated that the commission has outlined activities to sensitise the populace in Ekiti state on the processes and procedure for the election.

