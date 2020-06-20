Ekiti FA board takes football back to schools

The Executive Committee of the board of Ekiti state Football Association Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the development of football in the state.

According to a communique released after the meeting which came in the wake of the recent efforts of the state FA through its various local football councils to provide and also improve the standard of facilities in the state, it resolved amongst others, to show its appreciation to the state government, the ministry of youth and sports development and the Ekiti state sports council for its efforts towards the development of football in the state.

It also expressed gratitude to messrs Akintunde Oyebode, Olatunji Okuku, Akin Akerele and Afolabi Samson Enaze for their donations towards the procurement of a brand new mower for the use of local football councils in the state.

The board unanimously agreed that football should be taken back to schools hence the setting up of a school sports adhoc committee to be led by the FA Chairman, Mr. Bayo Olanlege, and Afolabi Adegboyega as vice chairman. Other members are Hon. Oladipo Ebenezer, Messrs Ipede Joseph, Ayodeji Oluwaseun, Ayodeji Aladesanmi Bisi Ogunleye and Miss Ibukunola Adunola.

The board also resolved that the FA Cup and Governor’s Cup sub- committees set up by EKSFA should visit the Ekiti state Hon. Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and discuss further as regard the possibilities of hosting the annual football events later in the year.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Adebayo Olanlege ( Chairman); Mr. Afolabi Adegboyega( Member); Mr. Fatukasi J.I ( Member); Mr. Daramola S.O(Member), Prince Oladipo Ebenezer( Member); Mr. Aregbesola S.O(Member); Otunba Ariyo A.Y.O(Member); Mr. Ibidun Isaac Babatope( Observer) and Idowu B.S(Secretary).