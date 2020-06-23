Ekiti FA organizes lecture on nutrition, age cheats in sports

As parts of its efforts to develop football in Ekiti state in line with global best practices, the Ekiti state Football Association led by Bayo Olanlege, Sunday began series of lectures aimed at helping it to achieve its objectives.

The lecture which was moderated by a Sports and Health Physician, Dr. Babatunde Akinbinu, and a member NFF Sports Medical Committee, featured members of Ekiti state football community, home and diaspora.

The lecturer, a Paediatrician, Dr. Ogundare Olatunde, from Ekiti state University Teaching Hospital, explained reasons for the prevalence of poor nutrition in Nigerian communities.

He said poor nutrition is caused by poverty, food insecurity and even a poor understanding of nutrition and dietary practices.

“Balanced diet is a diet that contains the proportionate amount of essential nutrients required for optimal growth and health,” he said.

Responding to questions, the health expert was quick to quash the age long belief that it is expensive and practically impossible for parents to provide their kids and wards with a balanced diet.

He said, “this country is blessed with local foods that contain essential nutrients needed for healthy growth of the kids. And they are equally cheap to access.

“Poor nutrition is the reason why our athletes and footballers often look smaller than their European counterparts by age 17, when they meet at international competitions.”

On his part, Chairman of Mees Palace Football Academy, Emmanuel Adukwu regretted the selfish desires of parents and youth coaches to get their kids into teams at any cost by also lying on the true ages of the kids.

“Parents and youth coaches are telling lies about the true ages of these kids. Reasons we at Mees Palace always insist on kids below 8 years at entry,” he stated.

Also, Bayo Olanlege, said that the board of the FA are bent on ensuring an enviable and sustainable football legacy in the state, adding that discovering kids at early ages, as well as, exposing them to needed nutrition and technical values would help engender a better football future for the state and the country.