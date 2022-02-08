Ekiti: Female ADP candidate challenges Oyebanji, Kolawole to open debate



Ahead of governorship election in Ekiti state, Action Democratic Party (ADP) has unveiled Mrs Kemi Elebute Halle as its candidate, even as she has challenged candidates of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Biodun Oyebanji and that of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bisi Kolawole to an open debate on how to develop the state.

Chief Biodun Oyebanji got the backing of governor Kayode Fayemi to fly the ticket of the APC while Chief Bisi Kolawole got the support of former governor Ayodele Fayose for the PDP ticket, but the ADP candidate declared that she has what it takes to defeat her opponents.

Speaking with newsmen Tuesday in Abuja, after she received her certificate of return as the candidate of the ADP, Mrs Halle said she would not be intimidated by the influence of the outgoing Governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi and his predecessor Ayodele Fayose who are strong backers of the APC and PDP candidates.

She said: The ADP stands for credible alternative. We are here to defeat them. Why should I be afraid of human beings?

“They are human beings like me, they are my uncle’s, my brothers. I have sat with them, eaten food on the same table with them. So what is the big deal. I am very ready for the race.

“One of agenda is the inclusion of women in politics, inclusion of youths in politics. It has never happened before. I will not give you all the quotes; when we get to the river, we will cross it.

“I am ready to develop Ekiti. We are not going to give out our plans now because we are in a contest. We do not want people to steal our ideas. When it is time we will bring out our plans,” she said.

Speaking on the financial wherewithal, she said, “money is paper. The moment you understand that currency is paper you will know that people will key in when you get in.

“Why people have not been able to achieve greatness in life is that they put the fear before them; they do not go all out to face their fear.

“I am here to face all the fears, including financial fears. We will conquer it. I have the greatest chance to win.”

Speaking earlier, ADP’s national chairman, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani said Mrs Halle emergence spoke volume of the party’s commitment to the inclusiveness of women and youths in the governance of the country.

The Niger state born politician expressed optimism that Mrs Halle would explore the numerical strength of the youths and women to emerge victorious in the Ekiti governorship poll.