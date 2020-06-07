Ekiti football on the path to greatness -Pa Agbebi

The ceaseless strides of the Ekiti State Football Association led by Bayo Olanlege to take football in the state to higher heights, has received commendation from a revered stakeholder in the state.

Speaking in Ado- Ekiti, Pa Ayo Agbebi, who was the first ever Chairman of Ekiti state FA, said that he was glad to be alive to witness what he describes as a “rebirth of football in the state”.

The 78-year-old football administrator said the several achievements of the present Ekiti FA board, that included the Bet9ja Ekiti state football league, as well as, the JKF youth football championship for U15 boys and girls was a welcome development.

He also expressed his joy over the qualification of Ekiti male football team for the now postponed football event of the National Sports Festival.

“So many good things are happening in Ekiti State football right now. I must say kudos to Bayo Olanlege and his board members at the state FA. Interestingly, too, I have to commend the present board for ensuring that the state male football team qualifies for the national sports festival.

“The last time Ekiti state participated in the football event of the national sports festival was 22 years ago, when I was the Chairman of the state FA. It is heartwarming that Bayo Olanlege and his board have replicated one of my achievements in office,” he said.

Pa Agbebi went ahead to admonish stakeholders and lovers of football in the state to rally in support of the present Ekiti FA board.

He also lamented the nonchalance and seemingly uncooperative attitudes of not a few indigenes to the activities of the state FA.

“While I want to acknowledge the fact that this state is blessed with enviable resources and human capacity, however, it is a pain that the bane of development in the state remains what I would call the ‘pull him down’ syndrome.

” I believe that with better cooperation with the Bayo Olanlege’s led board and with concerted efforts, football in Ekiti state would reach greater heights,” he said.