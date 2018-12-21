Ekiti gets ‘final cash from Paris club refund’

Ekiti State Government on Thursday received N3.9 billion from the Federal Government as the last tranche of its Paris Club refund.

The fund was released to the state after N3.3billion had been deducted and paid as outstanding 2016- 2018 counterpart fund for Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) being owed by the state.

The State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi,who made this information available through his Chiefs Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said that he has directed that the N3.9billion Paris Club refund be applied to pay one month of outstanding arrears to state and local government workers, teachers and pensioners in the state.

According to the statement, the Paris Club refund was received following President Mohammadu Buhari’s intervention in the matter, after Governor Fayemi’s last week visit to the President.

Fayemi expressed appreciation to the President for the timely intervention, having assured workers in the state that his administration would explore all avenues to clear the five to eight months salary arrears owed workers in the state by the immediate past administration, within a reasonable period.

The governor had while fielding questions during the monthly “Meet Your Governor” programme on television and radio last week re-assured workers that he was yet to receive the Paris Club refund, adding that he would make it public once the state received the payment.

The immediate past administration of Ayodele Fayose had received a total N18.34 billion Paris Club refund in three tranches between December 2016 and December 2017, in addition to bailout funds, budget support funds and excess crude support, all totalling about N55 billion, but failed to utilise it on salary being owed workers and retirees.

The first tranche of the Paris Club refund totalling N8.87 billion was received in December 2016. The state also got N4.77 billion in July 2017 and another N4.7billion in December 2017.

Governor Fayemi has however assured workers in the state that his administration will not owe them salaries, adding that he would clear outstanding salaries for all categories of workers within one year.

