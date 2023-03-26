Ekiti government not owing any contractor – Oyebanji

The Ekiti state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has asserted that his administration does not owe any of the contractors handling various projects in the state.

He said the contractors they have no excuse not to deliver on time and to specification.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti Saturday while inspecting various road and drainage rehabilitation projects in the state capital, added that the purpose of any responsible and responsive government is to ensure that its citizens enjoy good life and live in prosperity.

The governor who inspected the construction of roads at the GRA 3rd extension; Ajilosun – Ikere; Agric. Olope – Matthew Street and Midas area on Ado – Iworoko road, said government was making concerted efforts to ensure permanent solution to the perennial flooding at the Ado end of Ado-Iworoko road and in some parts of the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who was accompanied by some state officials also commended some of the contractors handling the projects for a job well done.

He also notified those whose works he found unsatisfactory on the need to brace up.

The Governor said, “I came to inspect the progress recorded because contractors made some promises to us and I am here to cross check the promise against what they have done.

“You know the purpose of government is to make life easy for the citizens and if you know the history of this place very well, this place gets flooded every year and we have resolved that this year, we must ensure that people can move freely and nobody is disrupted, though we have not gotten to where we want to get to but it is work in progress.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

