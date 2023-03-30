Ekiti government warns Christian pilgrims against violating laws in holy land 

The Ekiti state government has warned intending Christian pilgrims embarking on a voyage to holy land of Israel to refrain from acts that could violate immigration laws during their spiritual sojourn to the country.

The government specifically charged intending pilgrims to be patriotic and be good ambassadors by distinguishing themselves as people of character and integrity during their stints at the Holy land.

The deputy governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, gave the warning at a special service held at the Government House Chapel, in Ado-Ekiti, for Ekiti contingents to this year’s holy pilgrimage.

The deputy governor, in a statement by his special assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, reminded the pilgrims to pray for Nigeria and Ekiti state in particular, as the country is in dire need of divine intervention that will bring about the desired accelerated socio-economic transformation.

Mrs Afuye appealed to the pilgrims to steer clear of any act that could tarnish the image of the state and bring Christendom to opprobrium.

She said: “I enjoin you not to perceive this journey as a period for merriment, but see it as a life-time opportunity. Comply with all the rules and don’t act lawlessly so that you won’t tarnish the image of our country.

“There is long- standing immigration rules guiding your conducts, kindly observe and obey them. Ekiti had always had one of the best contingents since inception and this shouldn’t be an exemption.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

