Ekiti govt partners TC Insights to train 50 Software Developers

The Ekiti state government has partnered with TechCabal Insights (TC Insights), an Africa-focused digital economy consultancy that leverages big data to help startups, investors, operators, big tech companies, government and other ecosystem players on and off the continent to answer specific questions and implement key interventions, to launch a software development training bootcamp.

The bootcamp which is limited to residents of Ekiti aims to train 50 people in software development.

The Ekiti State Government believes that this training will enable the state to fast track its economic growth as well as the socio-economic advancement of its citizens.

Speaking on the partnership, the Head of Tech Cabal Insights, Mr. Olarenwaju Odunowo, said that “According to a Google/IFC report, there are less than 100,000 software developers in Nigeria. This means the country has a lower developer-to-population ratio when compared to countries like Egypt and South Africa.

Also, technology has contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

From Paystack’s $200m acquisition to Flutterwave becoming a unicorn, the success stories abound. But at the root of this growth is the immense human capital powering these companies.”

He further noted that “about 43% of Nigeria’s population fall within the 0-14 age range and with such a young population, the country has the potential to position itself as a leading innovation hub globally. This means there is an opportunity to empower the next generation with the necessary skills for the future of work and the Ekiti State government is leading the way.”