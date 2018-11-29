Ekiti govt warns communities against violence

Ekiti state government has appealed to the people of Ise, Orun and Emure Communities to allow for a peaceful resolution of a 76-year-old boundary dispute among them.

This appeal was made by the state Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi on Thursday while holding a meeting with the monarchs, chiefs and leaders of three towns on the boundary dispute which has been on since 1942.

The Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, in a statement made available to Newsmen revealed that the meeting was consequent upon a petition filed by the Orun Community alongside other documents alleging encroachment by Ise and Emure.

The meeting was attended by the Arinjale of Ise, Oba Adetunji Ajayi; the Elemure of Emure, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo and the Olowuro of Orun Oba Aderounmu Adewumi.

Egbeyemi, who expressed surprise that the boundary dispute which erupted in 1942 during the colonial administration was allowed to fester for such a long time, stressed that government would not allow the situation to degenerate into violence.

Egbeyemi who Described the three neighbouring communities as brothers

assured them that the dispute would be amicably resolved by the Kayode Fayemi administration.

Egbeyemi urged the people of the three communities to allow the state government and the State Boundary Commission to mediate and arrive at acceptable solution within a reasonable length of time.

He said: “Allowing this type of dispute to fester for too long is not good because we have eminent citizens in the three communities who are qualified to settle this matter.

“You are too close to be fighting and this may turn your children and people against themselves and that is what we want to prevent.”

The peace meeting was adjourned to March 5, 2019 for Ise and Emure communities to present their defence and documents on the issues raised by Orun community.

In a related development, Egbeyemi also promised that the state government would look into the case of seventeen traditional rulers who are protesting against the recent grading exercise carried out by the Ayo Fayose administration.

Presenting their petition before the Deputy Governor, the monarchs who were led by the Onigogo of Igogo-Ekiti, Oba Sunday Adewumi, alleged injustice in the last administration’s grading exercise.

The Onigogo revealed that the 17 aggrieved Obas were placed in Grade B during a similar exercise conducted in 1999 saying “it was unjust for the last administration to upgrade some monarchs with whom they were on the same grade to Grade A.”

Oba Adewumi said: “We want to appeal to you because your administration has a listening ear and we want to channel our grievances to you for you to note it and you should passionately look

into it.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.