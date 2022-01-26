Ekiti guber: Bamidele campaign DG petitions IGP over plans to foment trouble

.

The campaign organisation of Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele in Ekiti state has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IG Usman Alkali Baba over an alleged plan by some political elements to cause mayhem in Ekiti state ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial primary scheduled for Thursday 27th of January, 2022.

A petition signed by Prince Akin Olayisade, Director General of Opeyemi Bamidele’s campaign organisation, alleged that one of the governorship aspirants had instructed one Mr. Rotimi Joseph (aka Mentilo) to unleash violent attacks on some APC leaders and members by making life unbearable for them to enable the criminal elements perpetrate the manipulation of the guber primary in favour of their preferred candidate.

The campaign organisation accused Rotimi Joseph of perfecting the plan in connivance with the head of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ekiti State, Suprol Marcus Ogundola and his deputy, Suprol Ogidan.

The DG in the petition also fingered Osho Farotimi (aka Oshopolo), Kunle Okada chairman, Taiwo Olatunbosun, Ijakoko, Femi Osaloni, Ayo Apempe, Tayo Ayolo and Demola Obanise also working together to unleash mayhem to APC members in the state.

The petition dated January 22 and received in IGP office on January 25 reads: ” We are constrained to bring to the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police, the orchestrated plan by one Mr. Rotimi Joseph (a.k.a Mentilo) to cause mayhem in the forthcoming APC primary Election scheduled to hold on Thursday, the 27th of January 2022.

“Authentic information has it that the some characters have concluded plans with their cohort in Akure and Ikare neighboring Ondo state with Lekan Fadegeri and Ade Basket (both notorious criminals with the National Road Transport Union).

“Those involved namely Rotimi Joseph (aka Mentilo), Osho Farotimi ( Oshopolo), Kunle Okada, Taiwo Olatunbosun, Ijakoko, Femi Osaloni, Ayo Apempe, Tope Ayolo, Ademola Obanise.

“Those above mentioned characters are members of NURTW, Okada Riders Association, Road Transport Employers Association and Pronounced and Identified Cult members in Ekiti state.

“The alleged criminals were reported working in Connivance with the head of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ekiti state Suprol Marcus Ogundola and his Deputy, Suprol Ogidan.”