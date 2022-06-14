Ekiti guber: Candidates, parties set to sign peace accord 

Ahead of the Ekiti governorship election scheduled to hold Saturday, political parties and their candidates will Wednesday sign Peace Accord under the auspices of the National Peace Committee chaired by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at the meeting of the stakeholders Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, preparatory to the election. He said the event would hold at the Amazing Grace Centre in the state capital.

Yakubu extended invitation to all stakeholders to come and witness the occasion.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to invite you all to the signing of the Peace Accord by parties and candidates under the auspices of the National Peace Committee chaired by our respected former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar GCFR. The occasion is holding in this hall at 10am tomorrow Wednesday 15th June, 2020,” he said.

The INEC boss also stated that, “The commission has intensified collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to deal with both buyers and the takers under the law. I urge all stakeholders to join the commission in tackling the menace.

“Like every conscientious Nigerian, the commission is deeply worried by the use of money to induce voters on Election Day. Clearly, vote buying is a threat to our electoral democracy. To discourage the practice, we changed the configuration of our polling units to bring the ballot boxes closer to the voting cubicles and also banned the use of mobile phones and photographic devices by voters while in the voting cubicles.”

The INEC chairman allayed fears of insecurity during the election and lack of transparency of the electoral process.

