Ekiti guber: DPC threatens court action against INEC

The Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC)

said the party would seek redress in court against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) rejection of its notice of primary for Ekiti state governorship election submitted on 5th January, 2022.

The party in a statement Thursday by the National Chairman, Rev. Olusegun Peters, said its purported deregistration by INEC on 6th February 2020, was nullified by the Court of Appeal in August 2020 and the judgment has not been vacated by any court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria.

DPC insisted on participating in the Ekiti governorship election and warned INEC against derailing the nation’s frail democracy by its flagrant disobedience to court judgments.”

The party said the court is a temple of justice where aggrieved people seek redress against injustices meted to them and vowed to resist impunity, rascality and recklessness by the commission.

Rev. Peter said: “It is imperative that the nation’s political space should be widened and not suffocated by INEC in a naked show of power in violation of citizens’ fundamental rights as provided for in the 1999 constitution as amended.”