Ekiti guber election reflect wishes of electorate – CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) through its Election Analysis Centre (EAC) has said that the Ekiti gubernatoral election reflects the wishes of the Ekiti state electorate.

The Chair, CDD-EAC, Professor Adele Jinadu, while briefing newsmen in Abuja at the second preliminary statement on the conduct of the election, explained that the second Preliminary statement outlines the main findings from the data received from field observers at the close of polling.

Jinadu was represented the fellow CDD, Prof Sola Omotosho, said CDD-EAC updated data on the conduct of the election shows some progress recorded in the administration of the polls.

He explained that CDD-EAC deployed 205 trained and accredited observers who are currently collecting data on key processes in the election.

On fake news, he said CDD-EAC Fake News Hub has intensified its tracking and fact-checking of misinformation and disinformation capable of undermining the credibility of the election.

” General Atmosphere of the Election Reports from CDD field observers indicate that the general atmosphere in which the election is being conducted continues to be peaceful; CDD-EAC expects that the counting and collation process would proceed smoothly without incidents of violence or disruption of the process.

“INEC Management of the Election CDD-EAC updated data on the conduct of the election shows some progress recorded in the administration of the polls.

“However, there remains several areas of concerns, which call for stronger management of elections. Data from the areas covered by our observers indicate that 86 percent of INEC officials had arrived at their polling units by 8:30am.

“Data from CDD-EAC Electronic Observer Platform further showed that 74 percent of INEC poll officials addressed voters before the 8:30am official time of poll opening.

“CDD-EAC observer reports showed that by 8:30am, 64 percent of polling units visited had opened, and between 8:30 and 9:30, another 29% had opened. The data indicate that 93 percent of the Polling Units in the areas observed had started voting by 9:30am.

“CDD-EAC observers also reported a significant increase in the number of female INEC officials, with the data showing that eight polling units had poll officials who were exclusively female, “he said .

